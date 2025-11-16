Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

