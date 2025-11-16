Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,430,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

