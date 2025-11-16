Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

