Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

