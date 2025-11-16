Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 178.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 973,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

