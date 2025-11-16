Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.36 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

