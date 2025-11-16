Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 102,683 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,683 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 80.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

