Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 127,677 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 521.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,677 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

