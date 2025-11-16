Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after acquiring an additional 289,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Entergy by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

