Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 17,847 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 101.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,283 shares of company stock worth $24,869,450. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

