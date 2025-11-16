Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 43,763 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

