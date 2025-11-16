Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,104 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $280.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $261.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.