Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,711 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $84.34 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,640. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

