Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 78,833 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 291.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,363,000 after buying an additional 4,385,602 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

