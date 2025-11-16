Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE OXY opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.