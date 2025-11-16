Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,510 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

