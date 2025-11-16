Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,108,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248,312 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,098,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

