Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 134.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,015. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.74.

Shares of WDC opened at $157.83 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

