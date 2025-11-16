Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

CFG stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

