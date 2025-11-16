Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.40.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

