Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

