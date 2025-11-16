Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $493.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

