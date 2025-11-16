Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,046 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $331.53 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.