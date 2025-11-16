Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,789 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 513,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

USB stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

