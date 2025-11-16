Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,365 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 218.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loews presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE L opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

