Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,463 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0%

Prologis stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

