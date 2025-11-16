Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 168 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in BlackRock by 29.2% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.53.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,057.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

