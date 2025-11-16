Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,051 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 893.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 582,539 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 719.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after acquiring an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $129.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

