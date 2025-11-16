Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,107 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.84. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.