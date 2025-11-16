Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,117 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $7,227,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.