Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 530 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $258.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.