Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 587 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

