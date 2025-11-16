Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 63,189 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,189 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

