Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 771 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,419,000 after buying an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,005,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,169,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

