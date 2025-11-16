Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 862 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $395.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.01 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.55. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,944.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.41.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

