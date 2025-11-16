Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 995 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Haven Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $178.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

