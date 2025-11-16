Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after acquiring an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,035,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,475,000 after purchasing an additional 739,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,090,000 after buying an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $829,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,652. This represents a 20.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,732. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

