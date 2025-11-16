Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,162 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Stepan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 143,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 60.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $274,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Stock Down 0.9%

SCL stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $590.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

