Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,663 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 463.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

