Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,557 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 82,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 34,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $44.34.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

