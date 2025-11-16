Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 141.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $516,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.