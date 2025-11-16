Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 141.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $516,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.
Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
