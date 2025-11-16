Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,033.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Associated Banc by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 765,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.23%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

