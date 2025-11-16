Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Masimo were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $187,528,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,830,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 722,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 471,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $15,528,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Masimo Trading Down 0.9%

Masimo stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

