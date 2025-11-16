Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

