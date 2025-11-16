Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ryder System by 103.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,260.96. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of R opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Ryder System Profile



Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

