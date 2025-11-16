Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.10.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

