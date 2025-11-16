Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 80.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $328.88 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.19.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the sale, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

