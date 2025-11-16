Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.02 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35,550.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 478.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.