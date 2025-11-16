Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.07 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AutoNation by 38.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 33.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

NYSE AN opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

