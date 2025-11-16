Bank of Montreal Can Has $897,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after buying an additional 104,899 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

